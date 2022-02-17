Covid surge among prisoners fuels Hong Kong’s virus outbreak

Covid surge among prisoners fuels Hong Kong’s virus outbreak
Hong Kong hospitals are becoming overwhelmed by the latest Covid surge (Vincent Yu/AP)
Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 07:59
Associated Press reporters

Hong Kong is facing an outbreak of Covid-19 among prisoners and is moving infected inmates to an isolation facility as the city struggles to cope with a record number of cases by implementing China’s “zero tolerance” strategy.

The Correctional Services Department said on Thursday that the Sha Tsui facility on Lantau Island has been designated for quarantining infected prisoners, whose numbers are expected to grow.

Seven prisoners have tested positive for Covid, while the number of confirmed cases in the southern Chinese financial hub of about 7.5 million people hit 4,285, double the daily average reported earlier in the week.

Patients lie on hospital beds in a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

Healthcare facilities in Hong Kong are beginning to overflow, and the city’s Caritas Medical Centre was forced to treat patients in beds outside the hospital. Others were waiting in tents to be admitted.

People who test positive are required to quarantine either in hospital if they have serious symptoms or in government-run facilities for light or asymptomatic cases.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has ordered the central government to provide Hong Kong with resources to stabilise the outbreak, including rapid antigen tests, medical expertise and supplies.

People showing Covid symptoms wait outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

China has managed major outbreaks through its strict “zero tolerance” policy which involves quarantining incoming travellers, total lockdowns, extensive contact tracing and mass testing millions of people.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has stuck to the same strategy despite the city’s greater population density, higher incomes and more service-oriented economy than in mainland China.

Last week, the entire upmarked Discovery Bay neighbourhood of Hong Kong was ordered to undergo testing after authorities found traces of the virus in its sewage.

More in this section

Plane crashes into lorry on North Carolina highway Plane crashes into lorry on North Carolina highway
Ilir Meta Albanian court overturns president’s impeachment
Brazil Deadly Rains Dozens still missing after Brazil mudslides kill at least 94
CoronavirusHongKongPlace: International
Covid surge among prisoners fuels Hong Kong’s virus outbreak

France to withdraw troops from Mali but remain in West Africa

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

  • 1
  • 3
  • 9
  • 14
  • 33
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices