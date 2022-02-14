One dead, eight in hospital after drinking spiked champagne in Bavarian bar

One dead, eight in hospital after drinking spiked champagne in Bavarian bar
Police vehicles are stand in front of a restaurant in the city of Weiden, Germany (dpa via AP)
Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 09:11
AP Reporters

One man has died and eight others are in a serious condition after drinking spiked champagne at a bar in Bavaria, Germany, according to reports.

The man who died after the incident in the town of Weiden was 52 years old, and the others were between 33 and 52, police told German news agency dpa.

Officers did not say what the group of people had been drinking because of the ongoing investigation, but said they had ordered and shared one bottle.

Local media reported they had all been drinking from a bottle of champagne.

The incident happened on Saturday night in the Bavarian town. When police arrived at the bar, they found people lying on the ground with cramps, and eight of them had to be taken to hospital.

A police spokeswoman told public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that there was a suspicion of negligent homicide but that they were not looking for any suspects at the moment.

spikedPlace: International
