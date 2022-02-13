Firefighters rescue pet owner stuck in tree during bid to catch parrot

Firefighters warned pet owners of the dangers involved in attempting to rescue parrots (Lincolnshire Wildlife Park/PA)
Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 21:30
Sophie Wingate, PA

A woman who got stuck 18ft up a tree while trying to retrieve an escaped pet parrot has been rescued by firefighters in Wiltshire in the UK.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used a 12-metre ladder to help her to safety on Saturday morning.

The fire service said: “We of course understand the emotional attachments to pets of any species, but please take this incident as a reminder of the danger posed by attempting to rescue without any specialist assistance.”

Crews from Trowbridge, Chippenham, Warminster and Devizes were sent to help the woman after they received a call from a member of the public.

“Once in attendance Trowbridge crew confirmed only one other fire engine was required so that a 12m ladder could be used to assist the member of the public to safety,” the service said.

