Concern for Queen's health as Prince Charles tests positive for Covid

The 95-year-old Queen met recently with her son, but the source declined to confirm whether or not she had tested negative
The Queen and Charles (Danny Lawson/PA)

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 18:15
Laura Elston and Isobel Frodsham, PA

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been in direct contact with Prince Charles, who has tested positive for Covid, but the monarch is not displaying any symptoms, a Palace source said.

The 95-year-old Queen met recently with her son, but the source declined to confirm whether or not she had tested negative.

The situation will continue to be monitored, but a running commentary would not be provided on her health, the source said.

Mounting concern for the Queen’s health will be heightened given her advanced age.

Queen Elizabeth was out and about on public duties on Saturday, the eve of her Jubilee, meeting charity workers at Sandringham House.

Four days ago, Britain’s longest reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne.

Prince Charles, who is self isolating after contracting coronavirus for a second time, is finding the situation “a bit tiresome”, his wife has revealed.

Camilla, who herself has tested negative, made the remarks on a solo visit to Thames Valley Partnership in Buckinghamshire.

Speaking to Willie Hartley Russell, high sheriff for Berkshire, during a visit to Thames Valley Partnership on Thursday, she said: “He’s diagnosed now. Luckily (she’s negative). I’ve taken it so many times.”

He added: “It gets a bit pointless, doesn’t it?” and Camilla agreed.

Speaking to the PA news agency afterwards, Mr Hartley Russell said: “She said, ‘Yes unfortunately he had tested positive again. I said he must be building up lots of antibodies.

“She said something like he’s finding it a bit tiresome to have got it again, but she said it in a light-hearted way.”

Prince Charles, who first fell ill with Covid-19 in 2020, was said to be “deeply disappointed” to have to pull out of engagements in Winchester after a positive test on Thursday.

A message on his official Twitter page read: “This morning the Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Clarence House confirmed the 73-year-old prince is triple vaccinated.

He will now need to self-isolate under current rules for 10 full days, but he could be free after five days if he tests negative on day five and day six.

Latest

