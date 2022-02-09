Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte to face trial in September

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte to face trial in September

Craig Whyte faces trial at Manchester Crown Court in September (Mark Runnacles/PA)

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 13:12
Kim Pilling, PA

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has appeared in court accused of failing to provide passwords for various laptops and phones.

Whyte, 51, was arrested in December at Manchester Airport as he travelled in from Portugal.

The prosecution has been brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which alleges he did not comply with a notice to disclose pin passwords to protected information between November 2020 and December last year.

On Wednesday, Whyte appeared at Manchester Crown via video link to face the charges.

No plea was entered as a provisional trial date was set for September 13, with the hearing expected to last up to five days.

Whyte had previously indicated a plea of not guilty when he appeared before magistrates in the city in December.

Judge Hilary Manley extended his bail on condition that he does not travel overseas and lives at an address in Scotland which was provided to the court.

The FCA say the alleged failure to comply with a notice issued under Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA 2000) is its first prosecution in relation to the offence.

More in this section

Coronavirus Johnson signals early end to Covid self-isolation laws
Landmark experiment moves fusion energy ‘huge’ step closer with record results Landmark experiment moves fusion energy ‘huge’ step closer with record results
Japan Earns Honda Honda’s sales and profits drop amid rising costs and chip shortages
WhytePlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Boris Johnson’s Downing Street is being investigated by police over party claims (Victoria Jones/PA)</p>

Picture emerges of Boris Johnson near bottle of bubbly during Christmas quiz

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices