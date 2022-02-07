Critical AstraZeneca views ‘probably killed hundreds of thousands’ – scientist

Critical AstraZeneca views ‘probably killed hundreds of thousands’ – scientist
Professor Sir John Bell said damage to the reputation of the vaccine cost lives (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 06:38
Meg Hill, PA

An Oxford scientist who worked on the AstraZeneca vaccine says he thinks scientists and politicians “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by damaging the reputation of the jab.

Speaking to the BBC, Professor John Bell said: “They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world.”

I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people - and that they cannot be proud of

The rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in the UK saw Government advisers recommending under-40s should be offered alternatives due a link to very rare blood clots.

Fears over links to blood clots also saw countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland and Thailand pause their use of the jab.

Read More

Woman raped by David Goodwillie condemns football authorities for ‘silence’

More in this section

Conservative Party Conference Carrie Johnson says enemies of husband Boris are targeting her in ‘brutal campaign’
Poland Ukraine Tensions Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine
Vatican Pope Pope praises effort to save boy trapped in Moroccan village well
CoronavirusPlace: UK
Boris Johnson visit to north west England

Johnson starts new week with fresh staff in hopes of turning around fortunes

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices