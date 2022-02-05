Boy rescued from deep well has died, says Morocco’s king

Nationwide, Moroccans took to social media to offer their hopes for the boy’s survival, using the hashtag #SaveRayan which has brought global attention to the rescue efforts
Boy rescued from deep well has died, says Morocco’s king

A tractor digs through a mountain during the rescue mission. Picture: AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 20:58
AP

Morocco’s king has said the five-year-old boy who was trapped in a well for four days has died.

On Saturday, rescuers pulled the boy out of the deep well where he had been trapped.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw the boy wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

His parents had been escorted to an ambulance before the boy, Rayan, emerged.

King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the Moroccan royal palace.

Rayan fell into a 105ft well located outside his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s northern Chefchaouen province on Tuesday evening.

He was trapped in a hole too narrow for rescuers to reach safely.

For three days, search crews used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch. Then on Friday, they started excavating a horizontal tunnel to reach the trapped boy.

Morocco’s MAP news agency said that experts in topographical engineering were called upon for help.

His distraught parents were joined by hundreds of villagers and others who gathered to watch the rescue operation.

The village of about 500 people is dotted with deep wells, many used for irrigating the cannabis crop that is the main source of income for many in the poor, remote and arid region of Morocco’s Rif Mountains.

Most of the wells have protective covers.

Moroccans used social media to offer their hopes for the boy’s survival, using the hashtag #SaveRayan which brought global attention to the rescue efforts.

Nationwide, Moroccans took to social media to offer their hopes for the boy’s survival, using the hashtag #SaveRayan which has brought global attention to the rescue efforts.

Read More

Boris Johnson announces changes to senior roles following resignations

More in this section

Downing Street partygate Boris Johnson announces changes to senior roles following resignations
Mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic prompts French inquiry Mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic prompts French inquiry
Duke of Edinburgh death Prince Andrew to face interview under oath in London in March
Ukraine Russia Tensions

Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 8
  • 13
  • 30
  • 35
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices