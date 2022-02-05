Turkish leader reveals positive Covid-19 test

Turkish leader reveals positive Covid-19 test
Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AP)
Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 13:34
AP Reporters

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Edrogan tweeted on Saturday: “Today my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we’re experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the omicron variant.

“We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers.”

Mr Erdogan, 67, sent the message after appearing via video link at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul, having cancelled his appearance in person, citing bad weather.

The president showed no signs of illness in his televised appearance.

Turkey has seen record levels of Covid-19 cases in recent days, with 111,157 cases reported by the health ministry on Friday.

In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have risen due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The country is also seeing a high number of fatalities due to Covid-19, with 248 deaths on Friday – a level not seen since October.

More in this section

Boris Johnson visit to north west England Full list of Tory MPs who have called on Boris Johnson to resign
Peru Castillo Cabinet Turmoil as Peruvian leader sets second cabinet overhaul this week
Morocco Boy Trapped Rescuers inch closer to five-year-old Moroccan boy trapped in well
CoronavirusTurkeyPlace: International
<p>News Corp, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, said that it had been hacked and had data stolen from journalists and other employees, and a cybersecurity firm investigating the intrusion said Chinese intelligence-gathering was believed behind the operation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)</p>

Data stolen from journalists after News Corp hacked

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 25
  • 38
  • 43
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices