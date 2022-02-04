Dean of Oxford college agrees to step down after sexual harassment allegation

The dean of a college at the University of Oxford has agreed to step down following an allegation of sexual harassment.

Christ Church said a mediation process concluded on Friday which resolved all outstanding issues between the college and its dean, the Very Rev Professor Martyn Percy.

The college said the person who accused the dean of sexual harassment has settled her claim with him on terms which, at her request, are confidential.

The person, referred to by the college as X, said she brought a claim of sexual harassment against the dean in October 2020 which he has always denied.

She said in a statement released by the college: “He has also denied that he victimised me including after I brought Employment Tribunal proceedings against him.

“I have to accept, incredibly reluctantly, that it is my word against his that the incident took place.

“I am acutely aware that this is a situation faced by many women who bring complaints of a sexual nature.

“Sadly, the various processes that have followed have not altered this situation.

“However, I want to acknowledge that Christ Church, to their credit, has always supported my right to make this complaint.”

The college said it made clear throughout the various dispute processes with the dean that no resolution could be reached unless the concerns of the individual making the allegation of sexual harassment against him were fully addressed.

At the individual’s request, Christ Church said it will within 12 months commission a comprehensive review of its policies and procedures in relation to sexual harassment to be led by an independent expert.

The college said the review will ensure that any future cases are dealt with “fairly and expediently”.

In her statement, X said: “I know what I experienced on that day and I want to ensure that no other student or member of staff has to go through the ordeal that I have.

“I am pleased that the Dean has agreed to step down from his role at Christ Church and, in return, I have agreed to settle my outstanding claims against him.

“I am reassured that Christ Church has begun the important work of ensuring that its practices and policies provide the best possible support and protection for all members of its community.

“I will be working with Christ Church to ensure that whatever changes they adopt take into account my experiences.

“I sincerely hope that in some way this will help to ensure that other students and staff avoid the distress that I have experienced.

“I would like to thank Christ Church for bringing about a resolution to my complaint against the Dean.

“Of course, I wish that a resolution could have been achieved more quickly and without the pain and stress I have endured, so that the sense of injustice I have long felt could have been, if not entirely eradicated, made more bearable.”

Christ Church has always regarded the safety and well-being of its students and staff as its highest priority

In a statement, Christ Church said: “Christ Church has always regarded the safety and well-being of its students and staff as its highest priority.

“Any such allegation will always be thoroughly investigated and addressed, whilst respecting the right to a fair hearing for the accused.”

It added: “Christ Church is deeply sorry for the hurt that this individual has suffered and we regret the time that it has taken to bring these matters concerning the Dean to a conclusion.”

The college said Prof Percy has agreed to step down voluntarily from his role as dean of Christ Church and will leave on April 26.

But an email to his college address prompted an automatic reply which said “I have now left Christ Church”.

A profile of the dean on the college website says he “presides over the both College and Cathedral, as well as the Choir School, with its world-class cathedral choir”.

The profile says Prof Percy is a member of the Faculty of Theology at the University of Oxford, and also tutors in the Social Sciences Division and the Said Business School.

It says he is professor of theological education at King’s College London, a professorial research fellow at Heythrop College (University of London) and visiting professor at the Centre for the Study of Values, University of Winchester, and for the Centre of Theologically Engaged Anthropology, University of Georgia.

The profile lists a number of roles he has held or currently holds in public life, including director of the Advertising Standards Authority, adviser to the British Board of Film Classification and patron of St Francis’ Children’s Society.

It also says he has the “curious distinction” of being the only living theologian to feature in Dan Brown’s novel The Da Vinci Code.