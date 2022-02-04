Caroline Flack’s ex-fiancé jailed for harassing GB News presenter Dan Wootton

Brady, 51, of Cross Bedford Street, Sheffield, admitted harassment at a hearing earlier this week and was on Friday jailed for four months
Caroline Flack’s ex-fiancé jailed for harassing GB News presenter Dan Wootton

Andrew Brady was jailed and given a 10-year restraining order (PA)

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 16:54
Dave Higgens, PA

The former fiancé of the late TV star Caroline Flack has been jailed for a campaign of harassment against GB News presenter Dan Wootton, with a judge telling him: “This must stop.”

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, sitting at Sheffield Crown Court in Britain, said Andrew Brady’s claims that Mr Wootton was in some way responsible for Miss Flack’s death were “wholly irrational”, noting that the former executive editor of The Sun was actually a friend of the Love Island presenter, who died in 2020.

Dan Wootton was harassed by Brady (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)

Judge Richardson told Brady his attacks on Mr Wootton, a MailOnline columnist, had “everything to do with your craving for celebrity status and your irritation that the press were not in the least interested in your somewhat uninteresting life.”

Brady, 51, of Cross Bedford Street, Sheffield, admitted harassment at a hearing earlier this week and was on Friday jailed for four months.

Judge Richardson noted that, given the time the defendant served on remand, he would be released in the “very near future”.

Caroline Flack died in 2020 (PA)

He imposed a 10-year restraining order banning Brady from contacting Mr Wootton, posting anything about him online, or going within 200 yards of his home or workplace.

Describing some of the social media posts and messages about Mr Wootton as “utterly outrageous”, Judge Richardson warned Brady he faces a prison sentence measured in years if he breaches the order.

More in this section

Prime Minister's Questions Johnson hit by fresh resignation and calls to quit in ‘partygate’ scandal
Gerhard Schroeder Blair talks Ex-German leader Gerhard Schroeder to join board of Russian state-owned Gazprom
China Russia China and Russia unite to oppose expansion of Nato
BradyPlace: UKPlace: Yorks & Humber
Virus Outbreak Canada Protests

Extra officers to be deployed to Canadian capital amid lorry protests

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 25
  • 38
  • 43
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices