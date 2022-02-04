Caroline Flack’s ex-fiancé jailed for harassing GB News presenter Dan Wootton

The former fiancé of the late TV star Caroline Flack has been jailed for a campaign of harassment against GB News presenter Dan Wootton, with a judge telling him: “This must stop.”

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, sitting at Sheffield Crown Court in Britain, said Andrew Brady’s claims that Mr Wootton was in some way responsible for Miss Flack’s death were “wholly irrational”, noting that the former executive editor of The Sun was actually a friend of the Love Island presenter, who died in 2020.