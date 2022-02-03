Nato chief wary of Russian troop build-up in Belarus amid Ukraine tension

Russia now has more than 100,000 troops stationed near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, raising concern that Moscow might invade again, as it did in 2014, and destabilise the Ukrainian economy
Nato chief wary of Russian troop build-up in Belarus amid Ukraine tension
Russian soldiers at a military training ground (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 10:00
Associated Press Reporter

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern that Russia is continuing its military build-up around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus than at any time in the last 30 years.

Russia now has more than 100,000 troops stationed near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, raising concern that Moscow might invade again, as it did in 2014, and destabilise the Ukrainian economy.

Russian officials deny that an invasion is planned.

Any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price

“Over the last days, we have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

He said that Russian troop numbers in Belarus are likely to climb to 30,000, with the backing of special forces, high-end fighter jets, Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, and S-400 ground-to-air missile defence systems.

“So, we speak about a wide range of modern military capabilities. All this will be combined with Russia’s annual nuclear forces exercise, expected to take place this month,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

He called on Russia to “de-escalate”, and repeated warnings from the West that “any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price”.

Nato has no intention of deploying troops to Ukraine should Russia invade, but it has begun to reinforce the defences of nearby member countries – notably Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The 30-nation military alliance also plans to beef up its defences in the Black Sea region near Bulgaria and Romania.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak South Korea South Korea expands rapid testing amid record Covid infections
Winter Weather Michigan Snow and freezing rain as storm moves across US
Virus Outbreak New Zealand New Zealand to ease quarantine rules for incoming travellers
#UkrainePlace: International
<p>Tents set up on the Dotson Ice Shelf in Antarctica (David Holland via AP)</p>

Giant iceberg blocks scientists hoping to study ‘Doomsday Glacier’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 25
  • 38
  • 43
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices