Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have mounted in recent monts
US ‘could reach deal with Russia’ to ease tensions over missiles in Europe
(Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 12:39
Associated Press reporters

The US could be willing to make an agreement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine, according to a leaked document.

Spanish newspaper El Pais published two documents purported to be written replies from the US and Nato last week to Russia’s proposals for a new security arrangement in Europe.

The US document, marked as a confidential “non-paper”, said Washington would be willing to discuss in consultation with its Nato partners “a transparency mechanism to confirm the absences of Tomahawk cruise missiles at Aegis Ashore sites in Romania and Poland”.

That would happen on condition that Moscow “offers reciprocal transparency measures on two ground-launched missiles bases of our choosing in Russia”.

Dmitry Peskov (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Aegis is a system for defending against short or intermediate-range missiles, but Russia has claimed in the past that the US could attack with Tomahawk intermediate-range missiles from Aegis Ashore sites.

The US document said Washington would have to consult Nato allies on the potential offer, particularly Romania and Poland.

The text of the second document closely reflects statements made to the media by Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg as he laid out the 30-nation military organisation’s position on Russia’s demands.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the leaked documents, saying only: “We didn’t release anything.”

In comments to the state RIA Novosti news agency, Russia’s Foreign Ministry also refused to confirm or deny that the documents were authentic.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have mounted in recent months after President Vladimir Putin deployed more than 100,000 troops to areas near Ukraine’s borders, including in neighbouring Belarus, backed by tanks, artillery, helicopters and warplanes.

Mr Putin says he does not intend to order an invasion.

The US underlined after its written proposals in the leaked document that “progress can only be achieved on these issues in an environment of de-escalation with respect to Russia’s threatening actions towards Ukraine”.

Putin accuses US of trying to lure Russia into war over Ukraine

Russia#UkrainePlace: International
Punxsutawney Phil,(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

