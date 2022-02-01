US lightning bolt sets new world record of 477 miles

The single flash extended 477.2 miles across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi in April 2020
US lightning bolt sets new world record of 477 miles
There is a new record for the world’s longest lighting bolt (NOAA via AP)
Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 06:09
Associated Press Reporter

A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three US states is the new world record holder for the longest flash.

The single flash extended 477.2 miles across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi in April 2020, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said. That beat  the old record of 440.6 miles set in 2018.

Also in 2020, a single lightning flash over Uruguay and northern Argentina lasted 17.1 seconds, nipping the old record time of 16.7 seconds.

Normally lightning does not stretch further than 10 miles and lasts less than a second, said Arizona State University’s Randall Cerveny, who is the chief of records confirmation for the meteorological organisation.

“These two lightning flash records are absolutely extraordinary,” Mr Cerveny said.

Both were cloud-to-cloud, several thousand feet above the ground, so no one was in danger, he said.

These records, which are not linked to climate change, were spotted and confirmed thanks to new satellite tracking technology.

Mr Cerveny said both regions are two of the few places in the world prone to the type of intense storms that can produce what are called “megaflashes”.

More in this section

Spotify removes Neil Young music in feud over Joe Rogan’s false Covid claims Spotify’s support of Joe Rogan a ‘slap in the face’ say science podcast producers
Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crimes Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Downing Street partygate Pledge to publish full Sue Gray report and overhaul No 10 spares Boris Johnson for now
lightningPlace: International
Myanmar

Dozens arrested to suppress protests on Myanmar coup anniversary

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices