Former Chelsea and West Ham manager Avram Grant accused of sexual harassment

Former Chelsea and West Ham manager Avram Grant, one of the most powerful men in the Israeli sporting world, has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women.

Exposure, a programme on Israel’s Channel 12 TV, broadcast a series of interviews on Sunday with women alleging Grant made unwanted advances while offering to help promote their careers.

The women’s voices were altered and their faces silhouetted to protect their identities.

Grant, 66, allegedly attempted to touch and kiss the women against their will, tried to coerce them into sex and hinted he could harm their careers if they did not co-operate, the broadcast claimed.

I never meant to act unfairly or to hurt any woman in any way. Anyone who felt uncomfortable or was hurt by me, I’m sorry for that and apologise from the bottom of my heart

The women included a recently released soldier, a fashion model and a female sports broadcaster who alleged he sent her numerous harassing text messages. She said his behaviour was well known in the industry.

The former soldier said she met Grant shortly after her release from the army in the summer of 2020. She said he invited her to his Tel Aviv apartment with an offer to help her find a job.

Shortly after entering, she said Grant told her to take off her clothes. She said she thought he was joking, but he approached her and tried to hug her. She said he did not stop.

“He put his hand on my thigh, I remember I immediately moved it,” she said. “After chatting for a few seconds, he grabbed me by the neck, like he was choking me, turned my head to him and tried to forcefully kiss me.”

Grant served as Chelsea manager from 2007 to 2008, leading the club to the Champions League final before losing in a penalty shoot-out.

He has also managed Portsmouth and West Ham, and coached the national teams of Israel and Ghana.

Grant’s enduring status in the game was recognised in December by world soccer’s governing body Fifa, which asked him to coach a World Legends team featuring retired stars and Fifa president Gianni Infantino for a match in Qatar against an Arab Legends side.

Fifa had no immediate comment on Monday about Grant.

Avram Grant during his time in charge at West Ham (PA)

Grant was not immediately reachable for comment but in a statement to Channel 12 he said he has always tried to treat anyone he meets with respect.

“I never meant to act unfairly or to hurt any woman in any way,” he said.

“Anyone who felt uncomfortable or was hurt by me, I’m sorry for that and apologise from the bottom of my heart.”