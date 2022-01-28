Human chain formed to rescue bus passengers after US bridge collapse

A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m. There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter. (Greg Barnhisel via AP)
Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 14:16
Associated Press reporters

A two-lane bridge has collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150ft while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.

The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.

There were minor injuries from the collapse but no fatalities, authorities said.

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down at around 6am.

A photo from the scene showed a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

City officials said the collapse caused a gas leak but the supply had since been shut off.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said three or four vehicles were involved in the collapse and there were 10 minor injuries with three taken to hospital. None of the injuries was life-threatening, Mr Jones said.

A bus sits upright on a section of the collapsed bridge (Greg Barnhisel/AP)

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

In a statement, the White House said Mr Biden would proceed with his planned trip to Pittsburgh.

“Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse,” the statement said.

“The president is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time.”

