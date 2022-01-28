Cat call: Bidens welcome new pet named Willow to the White House

Cat call: Bidens welcome new pet named Willow to the White House
(Evan Vucci/AP)
Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 12:01
Darlene Superville, Associated Press

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their family of pets.

Two-year-old Willow is a green-eyed, grey and white farm cat from Pennsylvania.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favourite toys, treats and plenty of room to smell and explore,” said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesman.

Mrs Biden had said after her husband was elected in November 2020 that they would bring a kitty to the White House, but her arrival had been delayed. Last month, the White House said the cat would arrive in January.

The first lady named the pet after her home town of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

The short-haired tabby made quite an impression on Mrs Biden after jumping on stage and interrupting her remarks during a 2020 campaign stop in Pennsylvania, Mr LaRosa said.

“Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr Biden,” he said.

The White House has not had a feline resident since India, George W Bush’s cat.

Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy Mr Biden introduced in December as a birthday gift from his brother James and his wife Sara.

The Bidens had two other German shepherds, Champ and Major, at the White House before Commander, but Major, a three-year-old rescue dog, started behaving aggressively after he arrived in January 2021, including a pair of biting incidents.

The White House said Major was still adjusting to his new home, and he was sent back to the Bidens’ Delaware home for training.

The Bidens, after consulting dog trainers, animal behaviourists and vets, decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation and send Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends, Mr LaRosa said last month.

Champ died in June at the age of 13.

More in this section

Greece Whale Divers bid to recue young whale stranded in shallow water off Athens
Anglo-Norse Society centenary reception - London Norwegian king ill after meeting coronavirus-positive minister
Brexit ‘Nobody is above the law’ – Theresa May breaks silence on partygate saga
CatDigitalPlace: International
Workers drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach in hopes of containing any oil washing ashore from a recent spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. An oil slick off the coast of Thailand continued to expand Friday and was approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Oil spill expected to hit beaches on Thailand coast

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • 2
  • 17
  • 19
  • 22
  • 36
  • 45
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices