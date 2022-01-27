US Coast Guard finds four more migrant bodies off Florida coast

Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream
Picture: US Coast Guard via AP

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 18:55
Adriana Gomez Licon, Associated Press

The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies.

The maritime security agency said on Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it does not receive any new information.

US Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F Burdian details the search for missing migrants at a news conference (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream.

A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late on Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

