Apple gets restraining order against woman stalking CEO Tim Cook

Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against a woman in Virginia in the US accused of stalking and harassing chief executive Tim Cook for more than a year.
The 45-year-old woman has repeatedly contacted Mr Cook and twice appeared at his residence, according to a court declaration from a member of the CEO’s security team.
The messages she sent to Mr Cook include pictures of guns and ammunition, documents from the court show.
The woman, from McLean, Virginia, also sent messages to Mr Cook saying she was applying to be his roommate and would be moving in, with a warning to “empty the condo.”
She also created multiple fake organisations under his name, according to court documents.
The order was issued last Friday by the Santa Clara County Superior Court and will expire March 29.
The order bars the woman from interacting with Mr Cook and other current Apple employees, and from entering the company’s properties. The woman is also prohibited from owning guns and ammunition.