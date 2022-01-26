US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms she will seek re-election

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirms she will seek re-election
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (Jane Barlow/PA)
Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 07:54
Michael R Blood, Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will seek re-election, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

“While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” the 81-year-old Ms Pelosi said in an online video.

“This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy,” she added.

By announcing she would seek a 19th term, Ms Pelosi avoids becoming a lame duck in a year when Democrats are clinging to a fragile majority in the House and the party is under pressure to raise vast sums of money to defend control of Congress.

Her decision to remain in the chamber follows announcements by 29 House Democrats that they will not seek reelection this year, compared to 13 Republicans as the party looks toward taking back the House.

The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in Congress in midterm elections, and Democrats are defending both chambers at a time when President Joe Biden’s approval rating has been slipping.

“Our democracy is at risk because the assault on the truth, assault on the US Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights,” she added.

In the video, Ms Pelosi never addresses if she intends to seek another term as the House’s Democratic leader, if reelected.

Nancy Pelosi (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The San Francisco Democrat made history 15 years ago when she became the first female speaker of the House.

She has served in Congress since 1987.

Earlier this month, Ms Pelosi only hinted at another run, saying she “may” seek reelection.

In a Twitter post, California Republican Kevin Kiley, a congressional candidate and state assemblyman, said Ms Pelosi’s announcement was “all the more reason we need Republicans in Congress who will fight”.

Ms Pelosi will be a overwhelming favourite in her heavily Democratic district, she won with 78% of the vote in 2020.

But she is also running at a time when her hometown has been criticised for squalor and crime, including daytime shootings in tourist areas, widespread homelessness and smash-and-grab thefts at high-end stores.

More in this section

Police Officers Shot Second policeman dies as a result of shooting in New York’s Harlem neighbourhood
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 19, 2022 Unprecedented levels of Covid infection in England during January – study
Capsized Boat Florida 39 people missing as capsized boat found near Florida
PelosiPlace: International
The Olympic rings sit on the top of the Beijing Olympic Tower at the 2022 Winter Olympics (Jae C Hong/AP)

Mass testing begins as Beijing prepares to host Winter Olympics

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices