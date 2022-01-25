Former Haiti presidential candidate deported from US

Former Haiti presidential candidate deported from US
Former Haitian senator and presidential candidate Moise Jean-Charles (Odelyn Joseph/AP)
Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 21:01
Harold Isaac, Associated Press

Former Haitian senator and presidential candidate Moise Jean-Charles says he has been arrested in the United States and deported to Haiti.

Mr Jean-Charles spoke briefly as he arrived at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince, looking distraught.

It was not immediately clear why he was deported or whether he faces any charges.

He said US authorities detained him on Monday as he returned from Nigeria and interrogated him about his recent trip to Africa.

He said he spent the night in jail and was deported on Tuesday.

Former Haitian senator and presidential candidate Moise Jean-Charles speaks to the press (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

“They’ve forbidden me from entering the US for the next five years,” he said.

“They’ve cancelled the visa and they’ve put me in jail. It’s a humiliating thing.”

The arrest prompted a small protest in the Port-au-Prince neighbourhood of Delmas 47, where some people burned tyres and threw rocks at passing cars.

Mr Jean-Charles ran for president in 2015 and 2016 against opponents including slain President Jovenel Moise, who was shot on July 7 at his private residence.

Mr Jean-Charles was previously a senator and also served as mayor for the northern town of Milot, near where Mr Moise was born.

Late last year, he called on the administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resolve the country’s rising insecurity as soon as possible so it can hold elections and address major issues including unemployment and kidnapping.

More in this section

Brexit fishing dispute France reissues legal threat to UK over post-Brexit fishing row
Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels Lawyer Avenatti asks to represent himself in Stormy Daniels theft case
Black Lives Matter protests Video ‘will show three Minneapolis officers violated George Floyd’s rights’
JeanCharlesPlace: International
<p>Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman in court. Picture: Elizabeth Williams via AP</p>

US court upholds conviction of Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices