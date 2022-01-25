Scotland Yard launches investigation into ‘parties’ in Downing Street

The move plunges Boris Johnson into deeper jeopardy ahead of the publication of the investigation by Sue Gray
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture date: Wednesday January 19, 2022.

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 10:29
Sam Blewett, David Hughes and Geraldine Scott, PA Political Staff

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall in relation to potential beaches of coronavirus laws.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Tuesday that officers were now investigating after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.

The move plunges Boris Johnson into deeper jeopardy ahead of the publication of the investigation by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant in the Cabinet Office.

Ms Dick told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “We have a long-established and effective working relationship with the Cabinet Office, who have an investigative capability.

“As you well know they have been carrying out an investigation over the last few weeks.

“What I can tell you this morning is that as a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers’ own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”

