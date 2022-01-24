Everton fan given football banning order after anti-Semitic chant against Spurs

An Everton fan has been banned from football matches for three years for anti-Semitic chanting.

Michael Campbell, 44, was arrested following reports he was directing slurs towards Tottenham Hotspur fans during a match at Goodison Park on November 7 2021, Merseyside Police said.

The force said Campbell, of Aigburth Road, Liverpool, was issued with the three-year order, preventing him from attending regulated matches, at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was also ordered to pay a fine and court costs, police said.

Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “Hate crime in all its forms simply will not be tolerated and I hope this result sends a clear message that anyone found to commit hate crime offences anywhere on Merseyside will be brought to justice.

“Campbell will now have a criminal record and the consequences of this in the future could prove to be significant.

“The professional response of Everton Football Club stewards meant that he was quickly identified and arrested.

“We know that the overwhelming majority of supporters attending matches are well behaved and would share our revulsion at these appalling chants.

“However, when the behaviour of fans is unacceptable we will always work with clubs to identify those people and put them before the courts.

“I would like to encourage any football fans with information on such incidents to speak with officers or stewards at the ground or call 101 so that offenders can be found and face the consequences of their actions.” An Everton spokesman said: “Club officials and security staff have worked alongside Merseyside Police in their investigation, which has concluded with an arrest and subsequent conviction.

“The club strongly condemns any form of hate crime and has a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination.

“Any such behaviour has no place within our stadiums, our community or our game and we will act swiftly to deal with any reported instances of discrimination.”