Katie Price arrested on suspicion of breaching restraining order

Katie Price arrested on suspicion of breaching restraining order

Katie Price (Rick Findler/PA)

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 07:36
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Katie Price could face jail after she was arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Police were called to the Sussex home of the former glamour model, who was known professionally as Jordan, on Friday.

The Sun reported Price, 43, had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “At 5.45pm on Friday (January 21) police responded to a report that a suspect had breached their restraining order.

“Officers arrested a woman in her 40s who has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”

Price was banned from contacting Penticost in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

She was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

In December, Price was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban.

She was driving to visit a nearby friend in Sussex when the crash happened at about 6.20am on September 28.

Her representative has been contacted for comment.

More in this section

Russia Putin German navy chief resigns over Ukraine comments
Government buildings in London Britain accuses Putin of plot to install Kremlin ally in Ukraine
Hundred Monkeys Truck Crash Don’t approach laboratory monkey missing after crash, residents told
pricePlace: UK
Royal visit to New Zealand - Day Six

New Zealand’s PM postpones wedding as she introduces tougher Covid rules

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices