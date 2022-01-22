Thousands protest across Europe at vaccine passports

Thousands protest across Europe at vaccine passports
Protesters gather in Stockholm (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency/AP)
Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 17:17
Associated Press Reporter

Thousands of people in capital cities across Europe protested on Saturday against vaccine passports and other requirements governments have imposed in the hope of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrations took place in Helsinki, Paris and Stockholm.

In Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people, some 3,000 demonstrators marched though central Stockholm and assembled in a main square for a protest organised by the Frihetsrorelsen, or Freedom Movement.

Swedish media reported that representatives from the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement attended the action with a banner.

Demonstrators in Paris (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

Police closely monitor the group, which has been associated with violent behaviour at demonstrations.

Swedish security police had warned that right-wing extremists might take part in Saturday’s protest. No major incidents or clashes were reported by late afternoon.

A similar demonstration with some 1,000 participants was held also in Gothenburg, Sweden’s second-largest city.

The Finnish government authorised local and regional authorities just before Christmas to introduce “extensive and full measures” in response to rising virus cases involving the Omicron variant.

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads ‘No to vaccine pass’ in Paris (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

The restrictions included limiting or prohibiting events, moving university classes online, limiting restaurant service and closing venues where people have a higher risk of exposure.

Restaurants and events are allowed to require vaccine passports.

Police said some 4,000 people marched on Saturday through the streets of central Helsinki to protest.

A group called World Wide Demonstration organised the demonstration. No unrest or violence was reported to police.

More in this section

Australia Tonga Volcano Eruption Australia delivers water, medicine and telecoms aid to tsunami-hit Tonga
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 12, 2022 Covid-19 vaccine given in hot tub as people urged to come forward for jab
Yemen Death toll rises after air strike on Yemen prison
CoronavirusEuropePlace: International
Hundred Monkeys Truck Crash

Don’t approach laboratory monkey missing after crash, residents told

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

  • 21
  • 23
  • 24
  • 27
  • 35
  • 36
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices