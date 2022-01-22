Rio de Janeiro delays Carnival due to surging Covid cases

The world-famous Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro will be held in late April rather than the final weekend of February, as the number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil spikes.

“The decision was made respecting for the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil and the need, at this time, to preserve lives and join forces to drive vaccination throughout the country,” said a statement issued on Friday jointly by the cities of Rio and Sao Paulo, which also delayed the start of its Carnival parades until April 21.