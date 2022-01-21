21 beaches polluted by oil spill in Peru linked to Tonga eruption

Peru’s prime minister Mirtha Vasquez said Repsol has promised to deliver a cleaning schedule, to incorporate local fishermen in the clean-up on beaches and to deliver food baskets to affected families``zz`p[]-05678
21 beaches polluted by oil spill in Peru linked to Tonga eruption
A worker cleans Conchitas Beach in Ancon, Peru (AP)
Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 08:10
AP Reporters

Peru has declared an environmental emergency after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spanish-based company Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.

President Pedro Castillo said a committee will be formed to propose ways of dealing with the crisis, in keeping with national policies aimed at protecting the environment.

Peru’s prime minister Mirtha Vasquez said Repsol has promised to deliver a cleaning schedule, to incorporate local fishermen in the clean-up on beaches and to deliver food baskets to affected families.

Clean-up work takes place on Conchitas Beach in Ancon (AP)

Ms Vasquez said the United Nations will provide a team of experts to help Peru deal with the oil spill. People are barred for now from going to the 21 polluted beaches because of health concerns.

Peruvian authorities say an Italian-flagged ship spilled 6,000 barrels in the Pacific on Saturday in front of the La Pampilla refinery. In recent days, environmental activists have collected oil-stained or dead seabirds.

Repsol said Peruvian authorities had not provided a tsunami warning and that the ship was continuing to unload oil to the refinery when the waves struck.

Two women in Peru drowned after being swept away by strong waves following the Tonga eruption.

Read More

Fishermen protest after eruption causes oil spill in Peru

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Jan 18, 2022 Boris Johnson's Conservatives face more infighting as reports emerge of rebels’ secret recording
Biden Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine
UPI 20200123 Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight for third year in a row
spillPlace: International
<p>American rock singer Meat Loaf, April 2010</p>

US singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

  • 21
  • 23
  • 24
  • 27
  • 35
  • 36
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices