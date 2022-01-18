Teenager missing after attending Windsor nightclub found safe and well

A 21-year-old man has been arrested 
Teenager missing after attending Windsor nightclub found safe and well

Missing Marnie Clayton (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 07:39
Laura Parnaby, PA

A teenage girl who went missing after last being seen in a nightclub has been found safe and well, Thames Valley Police said.

Marnie Clayton, 18, was found in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon after last being seen at Atik nightclub on William Street in Windsor at around 2am on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.

Ms Clayton, from Bracknell, Berkshire, was reported missing just after 3am by her family when she did not return home.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have arrested a 21-year-old man in Basingstoke on suspicion of battery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breach of police bail, false imprisonment and making threats to kill.

The man, from Reading, remains in police custody.

Local policing area commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, Superintendent Michael Greenwood, said Miss Clayton was found thanks to a joint investigation by Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary, who were helped by thousands of people sharing their missing person appeal.

A view of the Atik nightclub in Windsor in Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Greenwood said: “I am delighted to be able to confirm that we have located Marnie safe and well and returned her home to her family, who were naturally extremely concerned for her.

“This outcome is the result of fantastic work from officers and staff from both Thames Valley Police and our colleagues in Hampshire, when, working on information received from some of the hundreds of calls since Marnie was reported missing, we have managed to locate her.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the many thousands of members of the public who shared our appeal to locate her and extend this also to the local and national media.

“It cannot be underestimated how important the information received was in locating Marnie safe and well.

“I am very proud of all of our officers and staff and colleagues in Hampshire for their work, and also all of the members of our local community who shared appeals and called us with the information which has helped us bring Marnie home.”

Read More

Teen reported missing after leaving Windsor nightclub

More in this section

Dominic Cummings resigns No 10 denies claim Boris Johnson knew about lockdown drinks party
Woman reunited with missing cat after recognising his meow on phone call Woman reunited with missing cat after recognising his meow on phone call
Dominic Cummings quizzed by MPs Cummings ‘would swear under oath’ that Johnson lied to UK Parliament about parties
claytonPlace: UKPlace: South East
In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defence Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga (Cpl Vanessa Parker/NZDF via AP)

Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga as scale of damage emerges

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 15, 2022

  • 2
  • 9
  • 16
  • 30
  • 37
  • 40
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices