Teen reported missing after leaving Windsor nightclub

Marnie Clayton, 18, left Atik nightclub in William Street at around 2am on Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said
A view of the ATIK nightclub in Windsor in Berkshire. Police officers are searching for 18-year-old Marnie Clayton who has not been since leaving the nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 11:18
Catherine Wylie, PA

Police are appealing for help in finding a teenager last seen leaving a nightclub in Windsor, England.

Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell, left Atik nightclub in William Street at around 2am on Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.

She did not return home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.

Ms Clayton is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.

The teenager, who was wearing a grey dress when she was last seen, is also known to frequent Reading town centre.

18-year-old Marnie Clayton from Bracknell on Saturday evening shortly before she disappeared. Marnie's family reported her missing when she failed to return home after leaving a nightclub in Windsor, Berkshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: Thames Valley Police/PA Wire
18-year-old Marnie Clayton from Bracknell on Saturday evening shortly before she disappeared. Marnie's family reported her missing when she failed to return home after leaving a nightclub in Windsor, Berkshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: Thames Valley Police/PA Wire

Police released photographs of Ms Clayton, including one taken on the night she went missing.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"I would appeal to anybody who knows of Marnie's whereabouts to please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220021633.

If you see her, please contact us on 999.

"I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are."

Teen reported missing after leaving Windsor nightclub

