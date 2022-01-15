Tulips for Amsterdam: Growers hand out free flowers

Tulips for Amsterdam: Growers hand out free flowers
On the day stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously re-opened after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital’s mood was further lightened by dashes of color in the form of thousands of free bunches of tulips handed out by growers in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 13:40
Associated Press reporters

As stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital’s mood has been lightened further by dashes of colour from thousands of free bunches of tulips.

National Tulip Day is usually marked by an improvised flower garden in front of the royal palace on the capital’s central Dam Square.

(Peter Dejong/AP)

But with pandemic lockdown measures continuing to restrict large public gatherings, organisers this year took to Amsterdam’s World Heritage-listed canals to hand out their flowers.

The event is held each year to celebrate the start of the growing season for the famous flowers, a major export for Dutch farmers.

(Peter Dejong/AP)

“It is a gloomy and uncertain time for many people with the ongoing pandemic,” said Arjan Smit, chairman of Tulip Promotion Netherlands, an association of hundreds of Dutch growers.

“So we’re going to provide some joy. We hope to create many happy faces by handing out tulip bouquets.”

Dutch flower and plant auctioneer Royal FloraHolland had record sales in 2021 of 5.6 billion euros (£4.6 billion) thanks to higher prices for plants and cut flowers.

More in this section

North Korea US North Korea says it test launched ballistic ballistic missiles from train
Australian Open Tennis Djokovic Novak Djokovic back in detention at hotel ahead of visa appeal hearing
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 12, 2022 Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions alleged so far
tulipsDigitalPlace: International
In this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

Islanders rush to escape waves after undersea volcano erupts near Tonga

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 19
  • 21
  • 35
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices