June sentence set for Ghislaine Maxwell in sex traffic case

June sentence set for Ghislaine Maxwell in sex traffic case
Ghislaine Maxwell (PA)
Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 00:05
Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

A late-June sentencing date has been set for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell after her conviction on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy relating to the recruitment of teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan announced the June 28 date even as she waits to resolve defence claims that a new trial should be ordered after a juror’s public admissions after the verdict about his childhood sexual abuse.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Dept of Justice)

The juror, who has never been fully publicly identified, told media outlets last week that he told other jurors during a week of deliberations that he was sexually abused as a child and used what he learned about the subject to persuade others to convict Maxwell.

Defence lawyers say the revelations warrant a new trial. The juror has retained a lawyer. And Judge Nathan said she will rule at a future date what will happen as a result of the revelations.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted after a month-long trial in which prosecutors maintained that she recruited and groomed teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004. Maxwell once had a romantic relationship with Epstein, but later became his employee at his five residences, including a Manhattan mansion and a large estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein, 66, took his own life at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited a trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell’s lawyers argued at trial that she was made into a scapegoat by federal prosecutors after his death.

Prosecutors say that they will drop perjury charges against Maxwell if she is sentenced on schedule.

More in this section

Rugby Union - IRB Women's World Cup - Day One - Pool C - Canada v Scotland - Surrey Sports Park Man who fled US after faking death found in Scotland with Covid
Biden White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
Myanmar Suu Kyi Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi faces five new corruption charges
MaxwellPlace: International
Martin Shkreli (Susan Walsh/AP)

Shkreli ordered to return 64 million dollars and barred from drug industry

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 19
  • 21
  • 35
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices