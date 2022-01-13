Kanye West named as suspect in alleged battery in Los Angeles

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, is being investigated after an incident was reported in the early hours of Thursday morning in Los Angeles
Kanye West named as suspect in alleged battery in Los Angeles
Kanye West named as suspect in an alleged battery (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 21:09
Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in an alleged battery offence, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has said.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, is being investigated after an incident was reported in the early hours of Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

In a statement, the LAPD said: “This morning at 3am, officers responded to Santa Fe Ave and Bay Street. 

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 (Ian West/PA)

“A Battery Report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect. 

“No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division.”

On the same day it was announced that West will headline the 2022 Coachella music festival alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

The global megastar, 44, will be taking the Sunday slots at the world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert.

In February, reality star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper citing irreconcilable differences that “continued to exist” between the pair.

