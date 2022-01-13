Andrew accuser wants resolution ‘that vindicates her and other victims’

A US Judge ruled against Andrew’s attempt to have the case thrown out (Neil Hall/PA)

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 09:16
PA Reporters

A lawyer for the woman who has accused Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her has said she wants the matter to be “resolved in a way that vindicates her and vindicates the other victims”.

And the BBC reported David Boies, a lawyer representing Virginia Giuffre, also suggested his client would be unlikely to accept a purely financial settlement.

Mr Boies told the broadcaster: “I think its very important to Virginia Giuffre that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and vindicates the other victims. I don’t think she has a firm view as to exactly what a solution should be.”

It comes after the sexual assault trial was given the go-ahead by a US judge, and a legal expert said it threatened to set off a “constitutional crisis” which will engulf the royal family.

Andrew now faces the prospect of Ms Giuffre giving a detailed account in court of the allegation she was trafficked to have sex with the Queen’s second son when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan dismissed a motion by the duke’s lawyers to have the civil case thrown out after they argued Ms Giuffre had waived her right to pursue the royal by signing a confidential settlement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre accuses the duke of sexual assault (Crime+Investigation/PA)

The judgment will be a huge blow for Andrew, and media lawyer Mark Stephens said it will prompt meetings of senior royals as they attempt to deal with the looming reputational damage to the monarchy during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Mr Stephens told the BBC: “Judge Lewis Kaplan has thrown a reasoned judicial decision like a bomb into the middle and the heart of the royal family and threatens to provoke constitutional crisis as a consequence.”

He said Andrew has “no good options”, adding: “Essentially, I think he’s either going to have to engage in the trial process or he’s going to have to settle and that may well be his least worst option.”

Andrew has three main options – ignoring the lawsuit, which is his right, engaging with the American legal system to defend himself against the allegations or attempting to reach an out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre.

If he ignores the civil proceedings a default judgement will be made in favour of Ms Giuffre.

Prince Andrew is a ‘dead man walking’ who should ‘fall on his sword’ and settle - lawyer

