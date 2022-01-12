Iranian employee of British Council freed by Tehran

The British Council says an Iranian employee arrested in Tehran has been acquitted by a court and is back in the UK.
Aras Amiri had been sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2019 on widely criticised espionage charges.
The British Council said on Wednesday that an appeal her lawyers made to Iran’s Supreme Court had been successful.
We are pleased to confirm that British Council employee Aras Amiri has been acquitted in Iran of all charges following a successful appeal lodged by her lawyer. She has returned to the UK.— British Council (@BritishCouncil) January 12, 2022
Read the full statement on our website: https://t.co/Hb1hlwraYU
She worked for the council’s London office.
“We have always refuted the original charges made against Aras,” the council said in a statement.
“We are very proud of her work in our London office as an arts programme officer supporting a greater understanding and appreciation of Iranian culture in the UK.”
Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge her release.