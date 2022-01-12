Iranian employee of British Council freed by Tehran

Iranian employee of British Council freed by Tehran
Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 11:27
Associated Press reporters

The British Council says an Iranian employee arrested in Tehran has been acquitted by a court and is back in the UK.

Aras Amiri had been sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2019 on widely criticised espionage charges.

The British Council said on Wednesday that an appeal her lawyers made to Iran’s Supreme Court had been successful.

She worked for the council’s London office.

“We have always refuted the original charges made against Aras,” the council said in a statement.

“We are very proud of her work in our London office as an arts programme officer supporting a greater understanding and appreciation of Iranian culture in the UK.”

Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge her release.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a question and answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Hong Kong’s local legislature convened Wednesday for the first time since elections last month held under new legislation ensuring that only “patriots” who have proven their loyalty to China’s central government could run as candidates. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong’s ‘patriots only’ legislature convenes first session

