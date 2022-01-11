Rome church condemns funeral with swastika-draped coffin and fascist salute

The Catholic Church in Rome has strongly condemned an “offensive and unacceptable” funeral procession outside a local church during which the coffin was draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute.

Photos and video of the scene outside St Lucia church following the Monday funeral service were published by Italian online news portal Open. They showed around two dozen people gathered outside the church as the swastika-draped coffin emerged, shouting “Presente!” with their right arm extended in the fascist salute.