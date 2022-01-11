European Parliament President David Sassoli dies aged 65

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died aged 65 at a hospital in Italy (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 05:36
Associated Press Reporter

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died aged 65 in Italy.

No details were offered in the tweet by spokesman Roberto Cuillo beyond Mr Sassoli’s death early on Tuesday at a hospital in Aviano, a city in north-eastern Italy.

Mr Sassoli had been hospitalised since December 26 due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, Mr Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli’s death.

“This hospitalisation was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,” the statement said.

Mr Sassoli was first elected at the European Parliament in 2009. He won another term in 2014 and served as the Parliament’s vice president. He had decided not to run for re-election when lawmakers vote to appoint their new president later this month.

