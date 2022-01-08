Ethiopia: 56 people killed in airstrike in northwest Tigray, aid workers say

An air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray region killed 56 people and injured 30, including children, in a camp for displaced people, two aid workers have said
Ethiopia: 56 people killed in airstrike in northwest Tigray, aid workers say

Displaced Tigrayan women, one wearing an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian cross, sit in a metal shack to eat food donated by local residents at a reception center for the internally displaced in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 15:46
Reuters

An air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray region killed 56 people and injured 30, including children, in a camp for displaced people, two aid workers have said, citing local authorities and eyewitness accounts.

Military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not respond to a request for comment.

The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces.

The spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that has been fighting the central government, Getachew Reda, said in a tweet that "Another callous drone attack by Abiy Ahmed in an IDP (Internally Displaced People) camp in Dedebit has claimed the lives of 56 innocent civilians so far."

The strike in the town of Dedebit, in the northwest of the region near the border with Eritrea, occurred late on Friday night, said the aid workers, who asked not to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Earlier on Friday, the government had freed several opposition leaders from prison and said it would begin dialogue with political opponents in order to foster reconciliation.

Both aid workers said the number dead was confirmed by the local authorities.

One of the aid workers, who visited Shire Suhul General Hospital where the injured were brought for treatment, said the camp hosts many old women and children.

"They told me the bombs came at midnight. It was completely dark and they couldn't escape," they said.

More in this section

India Mother Teresa India restores foreign fund permit for Mother Teresa charity
Pakistan Winter Resort Deaths 22 die amid plunging temperatures in cars stuck in heavy snow in Pakistan resort
India Kashmir Media watchdog asks India to release Kashmiri journalist
Place: InternationalPlace: Ethiopia
Protesters trying to invade a political party’s headquarters in Tirana, Albania (Franc Zhurda/AP)

Albanian opposition supporters clash over party leadership

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

  • 8
  • 24
  • 36
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices