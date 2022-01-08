Ethiopia: 56 people killed in airstrike in northwest Tigray, aid workers say

An air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray region killed 56 people and injured 30, including children, in a camp for displaced people, two aid workers have said, citing local authorities and eyewitness accounts.

Military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not respond to a request for comment.

The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces.

The spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that has been fighting the central government, Getachew Reda, said in a tweet that "Another callous drone attack by Abiy Ahmed in an IDP (Internally Displaced People) camp in Dedebit has claimed the lives of 56 innocent civilians so far."

The strike in the town of Dedebit, in the northwest of the region near the border with Eritrea, occurred late on Friday night, said the aid workers, who asked not to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Earlier on Friday, the government had freed several opposition leaders from prison and said it would begin dialogue with political opponents in order to foster reconciliation.

Both aid workers said the number dead was confirmed by the local authorities.

One of the aid workers, who visited Shire Suhul General Hospital where the injured were brought for treatment, said the camp hosts many old women and children.

"They told me the bombs came at midnight. It was completely dark and they couldn't escape," they said.