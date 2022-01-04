Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany
Demonstrators walk through Greifswald, Germany, in protests against coronavirus restrictions (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)
Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 12:39
Associated Press reporters

Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country’s pandemic restrictions, with one protester in the eastern town of Lichtenstein biting an officer and another attempting to steal a service weapon.

Tens of thousands of people in scores of German towns and cities have taken part in weekly marches that organisers have labelled “strolls” in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Counter-protests were also held in towns such as Rostock and Trier, the dpa news agency reported.

Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. Police detained dozens of people, some of whom face criminal charges or fines for breaching Covid-19 rules.

One person attempted to seize an officer's service weapon and a police officer suffered a bite wound

Police in the eastern state of Saxony said the incident late on Monday in Lichtenstein, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) west of Chemnitz, occurred when officers tried to pull around 60 rowdy people out of a march to check their identities. Several of the protesters attacked police and sprayed them with chemical irritants.

“One person attempted to seize an officer’s service weapon and another police officer suffered a bite wound from a participant of the gathering,” Saxony Police said in a statement.

In Bautzen, further east, some participants of a 600-strong march attempted to break through a police cordon. Officers responded with pepper spray and batons.

In Magdeburg, the capital of neighbouring Saxony-Anhalt state, protesters hurled bottles and fireworks at police. No officers were injured, police said.

The protests took place before a meeting on Tuesday of Germany’s pandemic expert panel, which is expected to submit new recommendations to the government for how to respond to the latest coronavirus outbreak. A meeting of state and federal leaders is scheduled for Friday.

The national disease control centre, the Robert Koch Institute, said on Tuesday that 30,561 new coronavirus cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, over 9,000 more than a week earlier. The officially recorded infection rate was 239.9 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.

The health minister has said the real rate is probably two or three times higher because of patchy testing and reporting over the holiday period.

At least 356 new deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Germany on Tuesday.

More in this section

South Africa Parliament Fire Suspect in South Africa’s parliament fire appears in court
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 21, 2021 Multivariant Covid-19 vaccine booster shows promise, early trial data suggests
Indonesia Militant Killed Indonesian forces kill suspected militant accused of beheadings
CoronavirusGermanyPlace: International
Former premiers Silvio Berlusconi, left, and Mario Draghi, right, are expected to campaign for the Italian presidency (Sandro Pace/AP)

Italy sets January 24 to start voting for new president

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 1, 2022

  • 4
  • 5
  • 21
  • 24
  • 25
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices