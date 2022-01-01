Coronavirus cruise: ship held in Lisbon amid virus outbreak

The AIDA perla, a cruise ship of AIDA Cruises, stands in Hamburg Port on July 29, 2020 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 16:47
Associated Press Reporter

A cruise ship carrying more than 4,000 people has been held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon after a Covid-19 outbreak infected crew members, according to the German news agency dpa.

German company Aida Cruises told dpa that it discovered the positive coronavirus cases during routine health checks and has accommodated those infected ashore in co-ordination with Portuguese authorities in Lisbon.

Portuguese media reported that 52 members of the crew of more than 1,000 workers tested positive.

None of the nearly 3,000 passengers had tested positive.

All on board had passed a screening test and were vaccinated with two doses before the ship set sail from Germany.

The ship is waiting for the arrival of new crew members to continue its journey to Spain’s Canary Islands, dpa said.

