Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Jury resumes deliberations

The jury has been deliberating since last week
An artist’s impression of Ghislaine Maxwell in court. Picture: Elizabeth Williams via AP

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 16:01
Associated Press reporters

A jury has resumed deliberations in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after the holiday weekend.

The British socialite is charged with recruiting and grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers say she was a US government scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell, who was behind bars for her 60th birthday on Saturday, was described as a central component to Epstein’s plans by four women who testified they were sexually abused as teenagers by Epstein with help from Maxwell when she was his girlfriend and afterward.

Maxwell’s lawyers said the memories of her accusers were corrupted by the passage of time and the influence of lawyers steering them toward multimillion-dollar payouts from a fund set up to compensate Epstein victims.

The jury, which has been deliberating since last week, already has asked to review the testimony of the four women, along with former Epstein housekeeper, Juan Patricio Alessi.

They have given little hint of their overall progress on six charges, including a sex trafficking count that carries a potential penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell turns 60 amid wait for New York jury to decide her fate

