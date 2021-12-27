Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company
Poland’s president Andrzej Duda has decided to veto an unpopular media bill (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 12:40
Vanessa Gera, Associated Press

Poland’s president has decided to veto a media bill that would have forced US company Discovery to give up its controlling share in TVN, a Polish TV network.

Andrzej Duda noted that the bill was unpopular with many Poles and would have dealt a blow to the country’s reputation as a place to do business.

The bill, recently passed by the lower house of parliament, would have prevented any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in television or radio broadcasters in Poland.

Its practical effect would have targeted only one existing company, Discovery, forcing the US owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell the majority or even all of its Polish holdings.

Many Poles saw the bill, pushed by the ruling Law and Justice party that Mr Duda is aligned with, as an attempt to silence a broadcaster that broadcasts independent and often critical reporting of the authorities.

Mass nationwide protests were recently held in support of the station and of freedom of speech more broadly.

Discovery had threatened to sue Poland in an international arbitration court.

Mr Duda said he agreed in principle that countries should limit foreign ownership in media companies, saying many other democratic countries – including the United States, France and Germany – have such legislation.

But he also said that in this case, the law would have hurt a business already operating legally in Poland.

He noted that signing the bill into law would have cost the nation billions of dollars, and said he shared the view of many of his fellow Poles that this bill was not necessary right now.

More in this section

Christmas weekend snowstorm causes chaos in California and Nevada Christmas weekend snowstorm causes chaos in California and Nevada
Myanmar Myanmar court postpones verdicts in second case against Suu Kyi
Virus Outbreak Australia Australia’s most populous state reports first Omicron death
MediaPlace: International
<p>Donald Trump praised Brexit on a previous visit to his golf course in Turnberry (Jane Barlow/PA)</p>

Brexit job shortages hit Trump’s Scottish golf resorts

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 25, 2021

  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 23
  • 26
  • 43
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices