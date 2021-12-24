Hong Kong universities remove more Tiananmen Square memorials

Hong Kong universities remove more Tiananmen Square memorials
The Goddess of Democracy statue commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre has been taken down (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 10:41
Associated Press reporters

Universities in Hong Kong are removing memorials to the bloody suppression of the 1989 Chinese pro-democracy movement centred on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong early Friday morning took down the “Goddess of Democracy,” a statue based on a figure created by art students and brought to the square shortly before the crackdown in which hundreds, if not thousands, of people were killed.

The removal of the monuments testifies to the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to erase the bloody events from the public consciousness. It also comes as the party snuffs out democratic challenges in Hong Kong to its rule.

On Thursday, a monument at the University of Hong Kong was dismantled, wiping out one of the city’s last remaining places of public commemoration of the crackdown.

The government has never provided a figure on casualties and the pro-democracy movement remains a taboo topic in mainland China.

Hong Kong and Macao, the two semi-autonomous territories, were the only places on Chinese soil where commemorations of the crackdown were allowed until authorities banned annual candlelight vigils for two consecutive years.

In a statement, Chinese University confirmed the removal of the statue and said it had never authorised its display and that no organisation has claimed responsibility for its maintenance and management.

Separately, Lingnan University also removed a bas relief memorial wall display dedicated to the memory of the June 4 movement.

The university’s decision was predicated on the “overall protection of the university community after a recent assessment”, government-run Hong Kong Radio Television reported.

More in this section

Bangladesh Ferry Fire Ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh
Emirates Camel Beauty Contest Camels compete in UAE desert for beauty contest crown
Los Angeles Store Shooting Police fatally shoot 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles store dressing room
sculpturePlace: International
Palestinian scout band members parade through Manger Square at the Church of the Nativity (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 22
  • 36
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices