17-year-old and woman arrested in UK after body of newborn found in freezer 

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 09:26
Weronika Strzyżyńska

A girl of 17 and a woman of 43 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the frozen body of a newborn baby was found at a house in Doncaster, Yorkshire on Friday.

The body, wrapped in a plastic shopping bag inside a freezer, was discovered by a neighbour, who alerted the police, according to local newspaper reports. 

The child was pronounced dead at the scene in Rossington.

After calling police, the neighbour, Carol Hirst, 28, asked her partner, Darnell Jackson, to come to the property. 

“Straight away I could tell it was a dead baby,” Jackson said. He said he “felt physically sick” as he waited for the police to arrive.

Temporary Supt Jamie Henderson, of South Yorkshire police, said: “This is an extremely tragic case and I know the local community, and those farther afield, will be very upset to hear about what has happened. 

"At this time our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case.”

-The Guardian 

