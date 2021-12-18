Pope targets old Latin Mass with new limits on sacraments

Pope Francis said in July he had to reverse course because Benedict’s decision had divided the church and been exploited by conservatives on ideological grounds
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St Peter's Square in at the Vatican. Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 12:16
Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Pope Francis has redoubled his efforts to quash the old Latin Mass, forbidding the celebration of some sacraments according to the ancient rite in his latest salvo against conservatives and traditionalists.

The Vatican’s liturgy office issued a document that clarified some questions that arose in July after Francis took the extraordinary step of reimposing restrictions on celebrating the so-called Tridentine Rite.

The move outraged conservatives and traditionalists, given it amounted to a direct reversal of one of the singular policies of Pope Benedict XVI.

Benedict relaxed restrictions on celebrating the Latin Mass in 2007, in a bid to reconcile with a breakaway group of traditionalists who were opposed to the modernising reforms of the Second Vatican Council.

Francis said in July he had to reverse course because Benedict’s decision had divided the church and been exploited by conservatives on ideological grounds.

The Vatican repeated that rationale on Saturday in explaining the need for the new restrictions.

The new decree outlaws using the ancient ritual for the sacraments of Confirmation and ordaining new priests, and will make it exceedingly difficult for traditionalists to access the sacraments of Baptism, Marriage and First Communion according to the old rite.

Archbishop Arthur Roche, prefect of the Vatican’s liturgy office, said the restrictions were needed to promote unity in the church and in the celebration of its sacraments.

“As pastors, we must not lend ourselves to sterile polemics, capable only of creating division, in which the ritual itself is often exploited by ideological viewpoints,” Mr Roche wrote in the document, which Francis authorised to be published.

- PA

