Australian town mourns five child victims of bouncy castle accident

A candlelight vigil was held outside the school on Thursday and some residents turned off their Christmas lights out of respect for the victims
Australian town mourns five child victims of bouncy castle accident

Flowers outside Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport. Picture: Ethan James/AAP Image/AP

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 07:35
Associated Press

Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Three children were still in a critical condition in hospital and one child was discharged after the incident on Thursday in the island state of Tasmania.

The dead included three boys and two girls aged 11 or 12.

Children at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport were celebrating the end of the school year when a sudden gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle almost 33 feet into the air.

People leave flowers and tributes outside the school (Ethan James/AAP Image/AP)

The township, with a population about 25,000, has rallied to support the families of the victims and the wider community around the school where the accident happened.

A candlelight vigil was held outside the school on Thursday and some residents turned off their Christmas lights out of respect for the victims.

Devonport mayor Annette Rockliff said the tragedy would “undoubtedly rock the close-knit community for a long time”.

“As mayor my heart aches for my community. As a mother and a grandmother, I am rocked to the core.

“What should have been a day full of fun and celebration for the last day of the school year has ended in an unimaginable way,” said Ms Rockliff, adding that the Australian flag would be flown at half-mast over the town hall.

Tasmania premier Peter Gutwein described the incident as “utterly devastating and heartbreaking”.

A supermarket worker, who gave her name only as Melissa, was among those placing flowers outside the school, which she said her children had attended years earlier.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” she said. “At work yesterday, you almost could not believe it after hearing what happened.”

Read More

Victims of Astroworld crush died from compression asphyxia, officials say

More in this section

Japan Fire Dozens feared dead in building fire in Osaka
House fire sutton Four children die in London house blaze despite firefighters’ rescue efforts
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial Ghislaine Maxwell ‘will not give evidence’ at sex trafficking trial
inflatablePlace: International
<p>Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces further pressure from angry Tory backbenchers. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA</p>

Beleaguered Boris Johnson facing further pressure after loss of 'ultra-safe' by-election

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

  • 4
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 41
  • 42
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices