Four children die in London house blaze despite firefighters’ rescue efforts

The cause of the fire is under investigation
Four children die in London house blaze despite firefighters’ rescue efforts

Firefighters battled to save the four children. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 06:43
Ted Hennessey, PA

Four children, all believed to be related, have died in a house fire in south London after firefighters battled to save them as the blaze tore through the building.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on Thursday evening, as it was being ravaged by an “intense blaze”, before removing each of the four children and giving them CPR.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said their deaths had “left everyone numb with profound sadness”.

The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.

Four children died in the blaze (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.

“Fire crews arrived quickly and located the children inside the property.

“They were brought out of the house and given immediate emergency care.

“The welfare of our staff involved in this incident is very important to us and all of them will be offered counselling as a priority.”

The London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the scene at just before 7pm last night.

Around 60 firefighters were at the scene (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made, but road closures were in place.

It said the children’s next of kin are aware and will be provided with specialist support.

Superintendent Rob Shepherd said: “The thoughts of everyone at the South Area Command Unit are with the family and friends of these four young children, who have suffered such a devastating and tragic loss tonight.

“I know these sentiments will be shared by the local community, Sutton and London as a whole.

“We remain on scene with our emergency service colleagues and will be working through the night and beyond. At this very early stage the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.”

Read More

Dozens feared dead in building fire in Osaka

More in this section

Japan Fire Dozens feared dead in building fire in Osaka
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial Ghislaine Maxwell ‘will not give evidence’ at sex trafficking trial
Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania US health advisers recommend Pfizer and Moderna over J&J vaccine
SuttonPlace: UKPlace: London
The Lord Mayor's Banquet

Beleaguered Boris Johnson facing further pressure after loss of 'ultra-safe' by-election

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

  • 4
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 41
  • 42
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices