Canada advises against international travel amid Omicron threat

Canada's government has advised its residents not to leave the country as provinces ramp up vaccinations to combat the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Covid-19 case numbers are increasing as Canadian hospitals struggle to clear backlogs from months of postponed procedures.

"I say very clearly: Now is not the time to travel," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said at a news conference, adding that it's clear there is community transmission of Omicron in Canada.

Canada already has travel bans on 10 African countries because of concerns about the new variant.

In March 2020, Canada advised people not to travel abroad unless necessary but withdrew the notice in October of this year - before the first Omicron cases were reported - citing the success of vaccination campaigns.

Peter Jüni, director of Ontario's Covid-19 science advisory table, urged people to take precautions, get vaccinated and not take Omicron lightly.

"What really worries me is that people are asleep at the steering wheel, internationally," Jüni said.

They have wishful thinking it will be mild ... This is not a realistic attitude.

Provinces have been reluctant to tighten restrictions again but some communities are taking matters into their own hands.

Ontario, the country's most populous province, said this week it is "temporarily interrupting" its return-to-office plan for provincial employees.

Health officials are trying to convince the public to get third doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Provinces including Manitoba have expanded such third doses to everyone 18 and older.

Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and other provinces have been rolling them out more slowly, targeting older or more medically vulnerable people first.

Amid fears of asymptomatic Covid-19 transmission, provinces that were given millions of rapid antigen tests by the federal government have come under fire for not distributing them more widely.

Ontario promised to make 2 million tests available in "high-traffic" areas and to allot five per student to school children this week. Quebec will hand out five tests per person starting next week. Alberta promised to give out 500,000 starting Friday.

British Columbia health officials said this week they had not received the tests they were hoping for from the federal government and defended the province's providing tens of thousands of rapid tests a week to hundreds of private employers.

Meanwhile, Alberta loosened restrictions on private gatherings Wednesday, with Premier Jason Kenney citing pandemic fatigue.

Read More UK records highest daily total of Covid cases as Omicron spreads



