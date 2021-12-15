Katie Price handed suspended sentence and driving ban following crash

Katie Price handed suspended sentence and driving ban following crash

Katie Price arrives at Crawley Magistrates’ Court (Ian West/PA)

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 15:08
Luke O'Reilly, PA

Katie Price has been handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex.

The former glamour model, 43, was also banned from driving for two years over the collision on September 28.

She was driving to visit a nearby friend when the crash occurred at around 6.20am, Crawley Magistrates’ Court heard previously.

Katie Price admitted driving offences (Ian West/PA)

Following the collision, she told police: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all”.

Price was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital.

The court heard a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test was positive for alcohol.

An image shared by police from the scene showed a car flipped on its side.

Katie Price bends to pick something up as she arrives at court (Ian West/PA)

Price admitted the offences at a previous hearing at the same court on September 29.

At that hearing, her sentencing was adjourned on the condition that she have treatment at the Priory Centre, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.

More in this section

George Floyd Officer Trial Former policeman Derek Chauvin admits violating George Floyd’s civil rights
Migrant Channel crossing incidents Scottish and Welsh ministers condemn ‘barbaric’ UK Government proposals on Channel crossings
The AP Interview Afghanistan Karzai Hamid Karzai: The Taliban were invited to enter Kabul to stop looting
pricePlace: UKPlace: South East

Former president Jacob Zuma ordered back to jail in South Africa

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 11, 2021

  • 2
  • 12
  • 20
  • 24
  • 43
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices