Four-year-old boy in Sydney orders $1,139 worth of gelato delivered to his dad’s work

A four-year-old boy left his Sydney family gobsmacked after ordering more than $1,000 worth of gelato on a food delivery app, including a personalised birthday cake and tubs of his favourite flavours.

Christian King used his father’s phone to order $1,139 worth of gelato and cakes from Gelato Messina on UberEats on Monday.

His father, Kris King, had given his son his phone to keep him distracted while his sister’s touch football match was happening.

He said his son warned him he had “something on the way”, but he didn’t believe him until an UberEats delivery driver called his wife.

It was at that moment he realised what was going on.

“First of all I thought it was $139. And then I really looked at it and it was $1,139 and we almost had a bloody heart attack.

“I flicked through the screen about 30 times. That’s how long the order was, it was like 99 cakes.” “He actually told me he ordered a birthday cake for himself, and I didn’t even believe it.

“I had steam coming out of my ears first of all, screaming his name down the street. He ran to his room before I told him so.” King said the order included multiple cakes and tubs of Christian’s favourite flavours from Messina.

“He ordered two of the Tiramisu, two of the mushroom cake, the chocolate log, he chose the ones he wanted. He didn’t just chose randomly.

“He also ordered eight or nine 1.5 litre tubs of Strawberries and Cream and Double Dolche gelato. It’s a little cheeky boy just ordering what he liked.” Christian’s birthday is in January, but his father believed he was planning ahead.

“We order stuff off UberEats every day, and he’s obviously seen us do it all the time, but he’s never done it and submitted it. $1200 later, it was a big shock to the system.”

The enormous order was delivered to Newtown Fire Station where King works as a firefighter had last made an order. The firefighters on duty accepted the order and removed everything they had in the fridge to accomodate it.

UberEats agreed to refund the order when King and his wife explained what had happened.

“[UberEats] weren’t aware of anything wrong, but really we thought there should have been something in place. It was a very unusual order.

“We thought someone would question a $1,000 order of random things, and a personalised birthday cake that said happy birthday.”

King initially told his son Santa wasn’t coming this year as a result of the order, but it appears the situation has changed.

“The the icing on the cake was when UberEats said we’ll give you your money back. He’s back in the good books and Santa is coming again.”

- Guardian