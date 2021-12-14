Malta legalises adult-use cannabis possession and cultivation

Malta legalises adult-use cannabis possession and cultivation
(PA)
Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 21:33
Associated Press Reporter

Malta has decriminalised the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use by adults, and took steps to set up what could become Europe’s first cannabis regulatory authority.

Under the new legislative package, it will become legal for anyone 18 and over to possess up to seven grams of cannabis and to cultivate up to four plants.

Growers for personal use can store up to 50 grams of dried marijuana. However, consuming cannabis in public or in the presence of minors remains illegal and subject to fines.

The new regulations will allow for the setting up of non-profit clubs that can distribute cannabis and cannabis plant seeds among their members.

And it calls for the establishment of an authority that will work with the government on national policy governing cannabis use.

The minister who sponsored the legislation, Owen Bonnici, said the package aimed “stop treating people who are not criminals like criminals,” create a regulatory system and “protect minors and society at large”.

The passage of the package was not unanimous, with the opposition Nationalist Party arguing that the bill would normalise and increase drug abuse in Malta.

It must be signed into law by the president, which is usually a formality.

More in this section

Cuomo-Sexual Harassment New York ethics board tells former Gov Cuomo to return book money
Angiography Covid infection more likely than vaccines to cause rare heart problems – study
South Carolina Shooting Ex-NFL player accused of killing six people had unusually severe brain disease
CannabisPlace: International
<p>British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)</p>

Boris Johnson suffers largest rebellion of his premiership over Covid passes

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 11, 2021

  • 2
  • 12
  • 20
  • 24
  • 43
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices