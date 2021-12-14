Boris Johnson suffers largest rebellion of his premiership over Covid passes

Boris Johnson has suffered the largest rebellion since he became British Prime Minister as nearly 100 Tory MPs voted against measures which would usher in the mandatory use of Covid passes.

The new measures passed the Commons thanks to the support of Labour, but the PM’s attempts to quell a rebellion on his own backbenches failed as a large number of his MPs defied the whip to vote against him on the issue of the passes, which have also been known as vaccine passports.